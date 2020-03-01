Play

The Pelicans recalled Alexander-Walker from the G League's Erie Bayhawks on Sunday.

Alexander-Walker will presumably dress for the Pelicans in Sunday's game against the Lakers as he rejoins the parent club following a two-game stint in the G League. During his time with Erie, the rookie guard averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.5 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories