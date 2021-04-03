Alexander-Walker posted 12 points (3-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 126-103 loss to the Hawks.

The 22-year-old went cold from the field on Friday but salvaged his night by producing across-the-board stats. Before Friday's game, Alexander-Walker was averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 three-pointers, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 blocks over his last six games as the starter. As long as Lonzo Ball (hip) is out of the lineup, the second-year guard will be a solid fantasy option across all formats. He'll look to bounce back Sunday on the road against the Rockets.