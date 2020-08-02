Alexander-Walker amassed 15 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 12 minutes during Saturday's 126-103 loss to the Clippers.

Alexander-Walker made the most of his opportunities in the blowout defeat, this after not appearing at all in Thursday's tilt versus the Jazz. Alexander-Walker paced the team in scoring, and it's possible this will help him become a consistent part of the rotation going forward. Nevertheless, it's also possible that coach Alvin Gentry will continue to rely on more experienced players so long as the Pelicans have a shot at the playoffs.