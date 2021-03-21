Alexander-Walker scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 win over the Nuggets.

With Lonzo Ball (hip) sidelined, Alexander-Walker got the start and hit for 20 for the second time in the last three games. The 22-year-old continues to tease his upside, and if Ball gets moved at the trade deadline before he becomes a restricted free agent, Alexander-Walker could be in line for a significant role with the Pelicans down the stretch.