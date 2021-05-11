Alexander-Walker scored 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt) with six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in a 115-110 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

Alexander-Walker paced the injury-riddled Pelicans in scoring despite being on a minutes limit. The guard was also very effective as a distributor, as he recorded a team-high assist total and a solid 6:2 assist-to-turnover ratio. Alexander-Walker has averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in his first two games back from an ankle injury that forced him to miss 18 games.