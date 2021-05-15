Alexander-Walker tallied 30 points (11-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 125-122 loss to the Warriors.

The 22-year-old had a masterful game Friday, chipping in across the board. Alexander-Walker has been solid since returning from an 18-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 29.9 minutes over his last four games. The second-year guard will look to end the regular season strong Sunday at home against the Lakers.