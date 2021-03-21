Alexander-Walker will start Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

With Lonzo Ball (hip) sidelined, Alexander-Walker will receive his fourth start of the season. The 22-year-old was productive in his three previous starts this season, averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 triples and 1.0 steals across 28.9 minutes per game.