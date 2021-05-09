Alexander-Walker (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Christian Clark of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

While the second-year guard will face a minutes restriction following a long injury layoff, it's nonetheless a great sign that he's back in action before the end of the regular season. That was no guarantee after Alexander-Walker went down with a severely sprained ankle back on April 4 in Houston. Expect Alexander-Walker to come off the bench behind Lonzo Ball and gradually increase his workload as the Pelicans play their final five regular-season games of the campaign.