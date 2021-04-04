Alexander-Walker will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alexander-Walker's string of seven straight starts will come to an end as Lonzo Ball (hip) returns to the Pelicans' lineup. Over that stretch, the second-year guard averaged 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks while knocking down 3.6 three-pointers per game at a 40.3 percent clip. His fantasy value will obviously take a hit with Ball back, but Alexander-Walker will help shoulder the scoring burden off the bench -- especially with Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (thumb) out.