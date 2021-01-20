Alexander-Walker will come off the bench Tuesday against the Jazz.
The 22-year-old started the last three games but will return to the bench with Lonzo Ball (knees) rejoining the lineup. Ball still has an unspecified minutes restriction, so Alexander-Walker could see more than the 16.8 minutes he was averaging before filling is as a starter.
