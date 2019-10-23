Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Shoots poorly in debut
Alexander-Walker tallied three points (1-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 12 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 130-122 overtime loss to the Raptors.
One of the preseason standouts of this year's rookie class, Alexander-Walker was unable to carry over that success in his regular-season debut. It was still encouraging to see the 21-year-old maintain a 37.7 percent usage rate during his time on the floor, but he'll probably need to display more efficiency if he hopes to maintain a regular reserve role. One of Alexander-Walker, Frank Jackson or E'Twaun Moore may be the odd man out if coach Alvin Gentry elects to trim his rotation from 11 to 10 men in the Pelicans' next game Friday versus Dallas.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Puts up 22 points in bench role•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Productive off bench•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Another explosive output•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Monster game in win•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Chosen No. 17 by Pelicans•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...