Alexander-Walker tallied three points (1-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 12 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 130-122 overtime loss to the Raptors.

One of the preseason standouts of this year's rookie class, Alexander-Walker was unable to carry over that success in his regular-season debut. It was still encouraging to see the 21-year-old maintain a 37.7 percent usage rate during his time on the floor, but he'll probably need to display more efficiency if he hopes to maintain a regular reserve role. One of Alexander-Walker, Frank Jackson or E'Twaun Moore may be the odd man out if coach Alvin Gentry elects to trim his rotation from 11 to 10 men in the Pelicans' next game Friday versus Dallas.