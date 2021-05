Alexander-Walker will start Wednesday's game at Dallas without a minutes restriction, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The 22-year-old looked good off the bench the past two games after missing over a month with an ankle sprain, and he'll join the starting five Wednesday with Lonzo Ball (thumb) unavailable. Alexander-Walker has averaged 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33.0 minutes over 10 starts this season.