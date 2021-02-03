Alexander-Walker is making 32.4 percent of his shots across his last seven games.

Alexander-Walker has had a few big games this season, but he's nothing more than bench depth when everyone's healthy and he's been struggling in recent games. Through his last seven games, the second-year guard is averaging 9.1 points but shooting 32.4 percent from the field and 20.6 percent from three-point range in that span. Those numbers are not likely to translate into a bigger role -- or a starting berth -- moving forward unless there's a rash of injuries in the Pelicans' backcourt.