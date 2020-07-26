Alexander-Walker registered 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-104 scrimmage win over the Nuggets.

Alexander-Walker might have a crowded path towards earning meaningful minutes once play resumes, but this performance will certainly boost his confidence moving forward. The fact that he led all Pelicans in minutes should be encouraging for his chances of earning a decent role off the bench moving forward. The rookie point guard averaged 5.1 points in 12.2 minutes per game across 41 appearances when the season got suspended back in March.