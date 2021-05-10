Alexander-Walker will have his workload capped in the 20-to-24-minute range Monday against Memphis, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The second-year guard made his long-awaited return from an ankle sprain Sunday in Charlotte and played 21 minutes off the bench, finishing with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. While it's encouraging that he'll be available for both halves of the back-to-back, Alexander-Walker's upside in DFS contests will be capped by the restriction.