Alexander-Walker (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Alexander-Walker was limited in Thursday's practice, but he'll be unable to return to the court Friday. The 22-year-old hasn't played since April 4 but could play in at least a few more games before the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Listed questionable for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: No clear return timeline•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Out at least two weeks•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Listed out Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Getting MRI•