Melli (personal) is available for Friday's game at Charlotte.
The 29-year-old was originally considered questionable due to personal reasons, but he'll be available for Friday's contest. However, Melli didn't see the court in either of the past two games as a coach's decision, so he may not see much playing time regardless.
