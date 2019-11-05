Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Back to bench
Melli will come off the bench Monday against Brooklyn, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Melli has started each of the last two games, but he's headed for a reserve role Monday. He's averaging 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in four contests off the bench this year.
