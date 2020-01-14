Melli recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 117-110 overtime victory against the Pistons.

Melli finished with career highs in scoring and minutes while swiping two steals for the third straight game. With that being said, Derrick Favors (hamstring) could be ready to return for Thursday's matchup versus the Jazz, plus there's also a chance Zion Williamson (knee) will be making his regular season debut. As such, Melli may not be nearly as involved against Utah.