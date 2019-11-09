Melli will come off the bench Saturday against the Hornets, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

After three straight appearances drawing a start, Melli will come off the bench, as coach Alvin Gentry has decided to give Kenrich Williams the nod at power forward. Across four games coming off the bench, Melli has averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.3 minutes.