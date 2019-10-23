Melli collected 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime loss to the Raptors.

Melli got off to a hot start in his regular season debut, sinking his first four shots from the field, all of which were threes. Starting center Derrick Favors was dealing with hamstring soreness during the preseason, but foul trouble was at least as much of a factor in Melli nearly equaling Favors' minute total (five fouls in 21 minutes). Regardless, Melli's ability to space the floor may prove crucial for a Pelicans team that's mostly lacking in that department.