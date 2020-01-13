Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Draws spot start
Melli is starting Monday against Detroit.
Melli will draw his fourth start of the season with Brandon Ingram (knee) and Kenrich Williams (back) both out Monday. Melli is coming off a decent performance Saturday against Boston, finishing with seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
