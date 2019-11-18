Melli put up 16 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans' 108-100 win over the Warriors.

Due to the Pelicans' slew of injuries, Melli was handed 20-plus minutes for the second straight day and delivered some useful production from beyond the arc. With a 39.4 percent mark from beyond the arc this season, Melli represents an appealing three-point streamer when plenty of minutes are up for grabs. It's unclear if the elevated run will last beyond Sunday, however, as the Pelicans could get one or more of their eight injured players back for their next game Tuesday against Portland.