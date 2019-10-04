Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Expected to practice Saturday
Melli (knee) is expected to be available for the Pelicans' open practice Saturday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Melli has been working back from knee surgery he underwent at the end of the Turkish league season, but it seems like he's ready to start building chemistry with the Pelicans. The sharpshooter figures to see reserve minutes on the wing this season.
