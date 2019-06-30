Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Finalizing deal with Pelicans
Melli is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Melli has played in Europe to this point in his career, spending last season with Fenerbahce. Across 36 games last year he averaged 7.3 points (47.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT%, 81.6 FT%), 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. The 28-year old forward will likely slot in as a bench player for New Orleans this coming season.
