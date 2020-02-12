Melli finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 138-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Melli lost his spot in the starting five with Zion Williamson (ankle) back from a one-game absence, but the former was still able to deliver a credible performance off the bench. The 29-year-old rookie has been much improved of late after a rough start to the season, converting 41.7 percent of his three-point attempts while grabbing 5.0 boards per game through five February contests.