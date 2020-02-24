Melli amassed 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 victory over the Warriors.

Melli had the hot-hand Sunday, pouring in a game-high six three-pointers in another impressive shooting display. Melli is unlikely to shoot this well on a nightly basis; however, he clearly has the green light when he is on the floor and he could be a sneaky source of perimeter scoring if you need a quick boost in that category.