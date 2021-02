Melli tallied three points (1-7 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals over 17 minutes in Sunday's 120-115 win over the Celtics.

Melli played 17 minutes off the bench Sunday, his highest mark in over a month. He saw plenty of looks from beyond the arc against Boston, but he only converted on one shot during the win. If Steven Adams (ankle) returns Wednesday against Detroit, Melli could see his playing time decrease once again.