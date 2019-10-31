Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Limited role off bench
Melli has played 14 or fewer minutes in each of the Pelicans' last three games.
The rookie broke out with 14 points and four three-pointers on opening night, but he's since moved into a reduced role off the bench playing just 14, 11 and 12 minutes, respectively, over the last three contests. Melli scored only two points in his last game Monday against Golden State, and he's 0-of-4 from beyond the arc over his last three contests.
