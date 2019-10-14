Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Nears double-double in win
Melli recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 123-114 preseason win over the Spurs.
The 28-year-old rookie lived up to his billing as a proficient threat from distance in the penultimate game of the exhibition slate, with his scoring total ranking third on the team and tops among all bench players. Melli projects to open the season as the primary backup at power forward to Zion Williamson, and he could see some time as a small-ball center, too.
