Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Not part of rotation versus 76ers
Melli (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor in Friday's 116-109 loss to the 76ers.
Melli remained glued to the bench with Derrick Favors (personal) back in the lineup. Jaxson Hayes and Jahlil Okafor combined to play 33 minutes while Favors was limited to 15 minutes as expected. At this point, Melli can be avoided across most formats.
