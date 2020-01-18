Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Pushed to bench Saturday
Melli will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Melli will return to his usual bench role with J.J. Redick making his return from a three-game absence. Look for Melli to see his usual allotment of around 15 minutes in his return to backup duties.
