Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Receiving spot start
Melli is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Pacers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old will make his sixth start of the season with Zion Williamson (ankle) sidelined Saturday. Melli should see a heavily increased role at Indiana, especially since Brandon Ingram (ankle) is also unavailable.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Solid production as substitute•
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Pushed to bench Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Career night against Pistons•
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Draws spot start•
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Solid line in 20 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Not part of rotation versus 76ers•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.