Melli played a season-high 28 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Pelicans' 109-94 win over the Heat, finishing with 10 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Melli had fallen out of the Pelicans' rotation earlier this month, but with New Orleans down to just 10 players to begin Saturday's game and losing two more (Frank Jackson and Derrick Favors) in the first half, the rookie big man took on an expanded role off the bench. As usual, the 28-year-old did most of his damage on offense from beyond the arc, but the three steals were a pleasant surprise. With none of the team's nine injured players a lock to be available Sunday against the Warriors, Melli could be looking at another 20-plus-minute role.