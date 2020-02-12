Melli isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old made the start Saturday against the Pacers and had nine points, six rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with Zion Williamson (ankle) back in action Tuesday. Melli figures to see closer to his 15.8-minute average versus Portland.