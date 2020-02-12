Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Returns to bench
Melli isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
The 29-year-old made the start Saturday against the Pacers and had nine points, six rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with Zion Williamson (ankle) back in action Tuesday. Melli figures to see closer to his 15.8-minute average versus Portland.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Receiving spot start•
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Solid production as substitute•
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Pushed to bench Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Career night against Pistons•
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Draws spot start•
-
Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Solid line in 20 minutes•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...