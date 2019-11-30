Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Scoreless in Friday's defeat
Melli managed zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and one steal in 11 minutes during Friday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.
Melli failed to capitalize on the opportunity provided by the early exit of starting power forward Kenrich Williams (ankle). While Jaxson Hayes and Jahlil Okafor split minutes at center, Melli barely factored into the equation, with coach Alvin Gentry instead opting for smaller lineups for the vast majority of the matchup. If Williams remains sidelined for Sunday's rematch versus the Thunder, Melli could potentially start in his place. Nevertheless, his lack of mobility limits his effectiveness at that position, and Melli likely isn't much more than a dart throw in daily leagues.
