Melli finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two boards, two assists, and one steal in 16 minutes of a 131-126 win against Milwaukee on Friday.

The first-year man matched a career high in points in the contest as he continues to adjust to the NBA game. He's had an inconsistent role thus far for his team, but he was one of just three players to come off the bench in the contest. He'll play the Rockets on Saturday.