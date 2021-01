Melli totaled five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 17 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 win over the Thunder.

Melli has come off the bench in every game this year, and he's seen consistent playing time over the past two contests. Through his first four appearances this season, the second-year player is averaging 2.8 points and 3.0 rebounds over 13.8 minutes per game.