Melli tallied seven points(2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Thursday's 122-107 victory over Denver.

Melli moved into the starting lineup Thursday as the Pelicans shuffled their rotations. He played just 19 minutes in the victory tallying seven points including one three-pointer. Even if Melli remains in the starting lineup for an extended period, it is hard to see him having value outside of deeper formats.