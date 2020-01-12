Melli managed seven points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's 140-105 loss to the Celtics.

Melli saw at least 20 minutes for the first time since Dec. 3, as Derrick Favors (hamstring) being out resulted in more playing time for the team's trio of backup big men. Favors is listed as day-to-day so it's possible Melli could be in line for another night of decent burn during Monday's matchup versus the Pistons.