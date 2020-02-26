Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Solid off bench
Melli posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and a block in 27 minutes during the Pelicans' 118-109 loss to the Lakers.
After recording a career-high 20 points on Sunday, Melli reached double-digit scoring again. He was the only Pelican to score more than three points off the bench. It seems as if Melli will be in line for a 20-30 minute role depending on game tempo, as his floor-spacing status represents a valuable contrast from Derrick Favors and Zion Williamson.
