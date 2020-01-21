Melli had 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3PT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 126-116 win at Memphis.

Melli has logged 20 or more minutes in four of his last five contests, but he has topped the 10-point mark just twice over that span. Both his playing time and scoring figures have been wildly inconsistent during the entire season and while he can operate as a solid scoring alternative off the bench, his upside will be minimal until he can find a regular role in the rotation, something he has been unable to accomplish thus far.