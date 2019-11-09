Pelicans' Nicolo Melli: Starting Friday
Melli will start Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Melli was taken out of the starting five for Monday's game against the Nets and ended up not seeing any time on the court. In the six games he has played, Melli is averaging 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.3 minutes.
