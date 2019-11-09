Melli totaled just two points and one block in 10 minutes during Friday's 122-104 loss to the Raptors.

Melli started for the Pelicans but produced basically nothing during his limited time on the floor. This was simply a matchup move by the coaching staff and he will likely shift back to the bench for the Pelicans next game against the Hornets. Melli has the ability to get hot from the perimeter but a serious lack of consistency renders him a non-factor in the majority of leagues.