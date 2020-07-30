If Zion Williamson is unable to play, Melli will enter the starting lineup Thursday against Utah, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like Williamson will be a game-time call, but in the event he's ruled out, Melli would become a fairly attractive DFS option at a discounted prices. Melli averaged 10.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in nine games after the All-Star break.