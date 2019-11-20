Melli finished with 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

Melli was extremely impressive while earning six more minutes than fellow rookie center Jaxson Hayes, who drew the start in place of Derrick Favors (back spasms). Melli amassed career highs in rebounding and assists while matching his best steal total, and he has also earned at least 27 minutes in three straight games. If Favors remains sidelined for Thursday's matchup versus the Suns, Melli could be in line to see lots of minutes once again.