Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Absent from injury report
Mirotic (illness) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Mirotic has been sidelined for the last two games with an illness, but it looks like the extra day off was enough for him. Look for him to be back in the starting lineup Friday, which will send Julius Randle back to his regular role off the bench.
