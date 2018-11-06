Mirotic recorded 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to Oklahoma City.

Mirotic backed up his 16 rebound effort from Saturday with a mirror performance Monday. He has been a force on the boards this season as well as chipping in with some handy defensive numbers. He is locked in as the starter although the team is struggling of late which could result in some shuffling. The Pelicans face the Bulls on Wednesday in a game that they should win, providing them with some stability moving forward.