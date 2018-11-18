Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Another double-double Saturday
Mirotic tallied 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 victory over the Nuggets.
Mirotic recorded double-digit rebounds for the ninth consecutive game, adding 20 points including three triples. He continues to work his way back from a minor ankle concern, putting up his highest scoring game in almost two weeks. He is on track for a career-best season and it goes without saying that he should be on a roster everywhere.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Records double-double in return to action•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Removed from injury report•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will undergo MRI Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Could play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.