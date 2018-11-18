Mirotic tallied 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 victory over the Nuggets.

Mirotic recorded double-digit rebounds for the ninth consecutive game, adding 20 points including three triples. He continues to work his way back from a minor ankle concern, putting up his highest scoring game in almost two weeks. He is on track for a career-best season and it goes without saying that he should be on a roster everywhere.