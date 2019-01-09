Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Available Wednesday

Mirotic (ankle) is available to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Mirotic will be available for Wednesday's game and will likely see 20 minutes of run. It's unclear if he'll start yet, but it's likely that coach Alvin Gentry will ease the veteran forward into the lineup as he's fresh off of a 12 game absence due to a right ankle injury.

